EDITORIAL: Speed up that train
Things at Transnet are improving, but not nearly fast enough
04 September 2024 - 05:00
Transnet’s latest financial results reflect a group that, to borrow the words of transport minister Barbara Creecy, has “plateaued”.
It has plateaued operationally in that it has more or less stabilised volumes on its rail network, albeit at a level which is far below the volumes Transnet was railing six years ago — and even further below what SA’s economy ideally needs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.