EDITORIAL: Fixing the DA’s talent problem is easier than it thinks
Party needs to spend more time in Rosebank and less time in Greenpoint
04 September 2024 - 16:23
The arrival of a controversial podcaster as chief of staff at the agriculture ministry has raised the temperature — if not the quality — of the discourse around political appointments and “cadre deployment”.
If the reports are to be believed, the individual in question, Roman Cabanac, appears to have espoused some highly offensive and unconstitutional ideas that surely would have been flagged during a basic due diligence process. It can only mean that the minister who hired him, DA leader John Steenhuisen, thinks that Cabanac’s talents make the PR fallout worth it. Time will tell whether he is right...
