EDITORIAL: Plan to amend home loan act raises questions
Aspirant homeowners claim racial profiling, but the government’s own data suggests otherwise
The government’s plan to amend the Home Loan & Mortgage Disclosure Act to compel financial institutions to disclose critical information about their lending practices raises more questions than it is likely to answer.
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said her department had received numerous complaints from aspirant homeowners claiming their loan applications were declined due to racial profiling. Yet the department’s own data indicates an approval rate of 53% for home loan applications from people deemed to be “previously advantaged”, and 49% for those classified as “historically disadvantaged”...
