EDITORIAL: Municipal malaise requires action
30 August 2024 - 05:00
The state of local government both financially and in terms of service delivery presents a depressing picture.
So much so that the Financial and Fiscal Commission in a presentation this week to parliament’s standing committee on appropriations on its recommendations for the 2025/26 division of revenue said local government was in a “state of decay”. ..
