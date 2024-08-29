Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Digital transformation

29 August 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The launch this week of a new report on SA’s digital platform economy was attended, albeit virtually, by two of SA’s new cabinet ministers — Parks Tau of trade, industry & competition and Solly Malatsi of communications & digital technologies.

It was an encouraging sign that the government might be starting to pay attention to new, future-facing economic sectors, instead of focusing just on trying to rescue old ones.

The report — commissioned by Naspers from independent researchers at Mistra — highlighted just how much digital transformation could contribute to SA’s economy, but also just how much needs to be done to enable this.

The report finds that digital platforms (in e-commerce and other areas) could lift their contribution to SA’s GDP twentyfold to R91.4bn by 2035, increasing it from a modest 0.02% to 1.38%, and could create as many as 340,000 jobs.

Nor is it just about the macroeconomic contribution. Home-grown e-commerce platforms such as Takealot and Checkers 60/60 give small enterprises in rural areas access to a countrywide market, and they give rural or township dwellers access to the same supermarket prices and goods as in suburbia. They help in other words to promote economic inclusion.

But to realise their potential SA needs cheaper, faster and more widely accessible broadband. It needs much less burdensome regulation for businesses. It needs many more science, technology and engineering graduates. And it needs more focus on digital transformation by all social partners. The report is a start to that conversation.

EMILE ORMOND: Why AI is crucial in enabling the GNU to achieve its goals

Bespoke, strategic and contextually-focused plan on how the country can use artificial intelligence is needed
Opinion
1 week ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Go, go, Malatsi, go!

The communications minister is right in trying to make smartphones more affordable for citizens to participate in the digital economy
Opinion
4 weeks ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Weighing the DA’s slice of the unity government

Some party members are unhappy with GNU balance of power, but a closer breakdown is warranted
Opinion
1 month ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Can we steer this bewilderbeest towards a gnu approach to tech?

SA needs comprehensive strategy that will underpin e-services and streamline processes across public sector
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
OBITUARY: TV teacher William Smith touched the ...
Opinion
2.
GREG BECKER: AI chatbots are already better at ...
Opinion
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Retail sales growth points to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Simelane must disclose all
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JOHAN STEYN: Children pay a high price for ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EMILE ORMOND: Why AI is crucial in enabling the GNU to achieve its goals

Opinion

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Go, go, Malatsi, go!

Opinion / Columnists

ANTHONY BUTLER: Weighing the DA’s slice of the unity government

Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Can we steer this bewilderbeest towards a gnu approach to ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.