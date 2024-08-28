EDITORIAL: Too much at stake to repeat Census 2022 mistakes
Stats SA has an unfortunate history of digging in its heels when challenged to defend its work
28 August 2024 - 05:00
A census is one of the most expensive and logistically challenging exercises the government undertakes and is one of its most important planning tools. It is used to determine budget allocations, plan where to build schools and hospitals, and measure the reach of interventions such as childhood vaccination programmes.
So we should all be concerned when the country’s chief statistics agency dismisses questions about the integrity of Census 2022, fails to release data on key variables and refuses to publish the technical reports on which it bases its insistence that all is well...
