After five months without load-shedding and with a good chance that this summer will be load-shedding-free, Eskom is, for the first time, starting to talk about a date by which the economically debilitating power crisis will end.
CEO Dan Marokane says that if Eskom can keep generation losses due to breakdowns below 13,000MW — which it managed to achieve on average over the winter months — no load-shedding will be needed during spring and summer.
Five months without load-shedding this winter has not only helped improve Eskom’s financial performance, but has also inspired brave economists to start hoping for 2% GDP growth next year.
Fearing a backlash if they get it wrong, Eskom and electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa have shied away from answering questions about when load-shedding will end permanently. But Marokane hinted that they might start considering it, saying that “chronic” load-shedding will be a thing of the past by the end of March next year.
This is if work, which has already been delayed, to get three generation units (one each at Medupi, Kusile and Koeberg) online by March is not further delayed.
Marokane makes it clear, however, that ending load-shedding is no longer the end goal but just a milestone along the way. Next, Eskom needs to turn its attention to building transmission lines at a cracking pace to tackle the deepening grid availability crisis. And, along with the government, it needs to find urgent solutions for the municipal debt crisis as the arrears owed to Eskom top R80bn.
EDITORIAL: Eskom starts talking about end to load-shedding
CEO says there will be no load-shedding in spring and summer if generation losses due to breakdowns are kept below 13,000MW
