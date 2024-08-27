EDITORIAL: Simelane must disclose all
Justice minister has failed to provide proof of the repayment or the terms of her VBS loan
27 August 2024 - 05:00
Justice minister Thembi Simelane has a duty to fully divulge the details of her dealings with VBS Mutual Bank.
She has acknowledged in newspaper reports that she took a R575,600 loan from the liquidated bank in 2016 to buy a coffee shop and says that she paid back the legitimate “commercial loan” in full. But she has failed to provide either proof of the repayment or the terms of the loan. Was the loan interest-free or granted at a concessional rate to lure Simelane, who was then mayor of Polokwane, into the VBS net?..
