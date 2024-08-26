EDITORIAL: Powell has spoken and Bank is ready to roll
Federal Reserve chair signals start of the US interest rate cutting cycle
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell gave his long-awaited blessing for the start of the US interest rate cutting cycle on Friday, telling the audience of central bankers, economists and policymakers at the annual Jackson Hole symposium that “the time has come for policy to adjust”.
The Kansas City Federal Reserve’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is where the world’s top central bankers gather to talk policy. Fed officials, and the Fed’s own most recent minutes, had already signalled that its September meeting was likely to see the first cut. But Powell’s speech was the one everyone was watching for the seal of approval from the top — and for some indication of how fast the rate cuts will come once they start...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.