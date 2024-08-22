EDITORIAL: Maya should fill the gaps Zondo left
A sexual harassment policy for all courts is one of the things the outgoing chief justice had yet to institute
22 August 2024 - 14:15
As SA waves goodbye to its outgoing chief justice, Raymond Zondo, it also extends a warm welcome to its first female chief justice and current deputy chief justice, Mandisa Maya. She will take up the leadership role of the judiciary in September.
At a special sitting at the Constitutional Court marking his farewell on Wednesday, Zondo was praised by his colleagues, practitioners and others. However, it provided a key opportunity for SA to reflect on what it needs from a future chief justice and where Zondo’s tenure left gaps we want Maya to fill...
