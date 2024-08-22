EDITORIAL: Joburg needs an election, not a coronation
Shuffling deckchairs on the HMS Braamfontein will not help
22 August 2024 - 05:00
The executive musical chairs at the City of Johannesburg will not resolve the intractable service delivery failures it faces. Residents and businesses will have to accept that the changes in leadership in the city is a pantomime performance of Much Ado About Nothing.
The events of the past month have to be unpacked for what they are — a comedy of Shakespearean proportions playing out in the heart of a tragedy...
