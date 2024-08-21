EDITORIAL: NHI will be GNU’s sternest test
Parties are far apart and represent views strongly held in various constituencies
The standoff between business, healthcare professionals and the presidency over the health compact due to be signed on Thursday is a clear sign of the difficulties that lie ahead for the government of national unity (GNU).
The compact is the product of 202’s second presidential health summit, and is due to be signed on Thursday. It has been rejected (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-08-16-now-medical-professionals-say-they-will-not-sign-ramaphosas-health-compact/) by Business Unity SA and the SA Health Professionals Collaboration because it expresses overt support for national health insurance (NHI), which both organisations say they cannot support in its current form...
