Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Dubious opposition in parliament

21 August 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema with supporters at Orlando Community Hall in Soweto, August 19 2024. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
EFF leader Julius Malema with supporters at Orlando Community Hall in Soweto, August 19 2024. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO

The turmoil engulfing the EFF after the departure of its deputy president and founding member, Floyd Shivambu, is unlikely to end soon — and this does not bode well for opposition politics in parliament.

Party leader Julius Malema kicked off a roadshow to address party structures across the country on Monday. The EFF heads to an elective conference in December, where it is likely to elect new leaders. The party will remain in flux until then. Shivambu is the first, but is unlikely to be the last, defection to former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

While Malema has stressed that the EFF will remain part of the “progressive caucus” — a group of political parties opposing the government of national unity — relations with Zuma’s outfit will be tense. MK’s internal volatility — and opportunism — could destabilise the caucus. It is hardly ideal to have a party with questionable motives, composed of questionable characters linked to state capture and corruption, as the official opposition in parliament to begin with.

Despite MK chief whip John Hlophe’s lofty speeches in parliament, his party’s existence and, by extension, its presence in parliament is revenge and retribution against the ANC in general and President Cyril Ramaphosa in particular. There appears to be little desire to perform the crucial role of official opposition in the manner in which the constitution envisions.

With this party now in an internecine war with the EFF, the opposition dynamics in parliament could take a further turn for the worse. 

EDITORIAL: Misrule in KZN

Province needs clean governance, not a bailout
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Green jobs alone won’t end the unemployment crisis

The answer is broad economic growth of at least 3%, and that starts with reform in vital sectors
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Marrying foreign and economic policy

Intention by Lamola’s department to align with imperative to attract foreign direct investment is welcome
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: SA escapes meltdown but fear factor remains

Wild reaction to a single data point shows how easily global markets can be spooked
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Boks’ flawed win over Aussies ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: The old left is dead, but the new lot ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Absa CEO churn adds to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricketers irked about having to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ELIAS PHAAHLA: Julius Malema should fall on his ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Expelled MK Party MPs claim they were removed to make way for Shivambu and ...

Politics

Malema sets rules for EFF elective conference

Politics

NATASHA MARRIAN: Shivambu’s EFF exit paves the way for others to join MK

Opinion / Columnists

Malema reassigns Shivambu’s powers after defection

Politics

EDITORIAL: A tale of missed opportunities

Opinion / Editorials

TOM EATON: The old left is dead, but the new lot aren’t even trying

Opinion / Columnists

DAVID LEWIS: More effective ways needed to manage deep GNU differences

Opinion

ELIAS PHAAHLA: Julius Malema should fall on his sword after EFF’s spectacular ...

Opinion

NEWS ANALYSIS: GNU, an awkward reality

Politics

Western Cape warns of dispute if it doesn’t get a bigger budget

National

Helen Zille says DA relying on ANC’s disintegration to become majority party

Politics

Ramaphosa ‘can expect more leadership angst’ after Zuma expulsion

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.