EDITORIAL: Ending the reading crisis requires better teachers
20 August 2024 - 05:00
SA’s reading crisis deepened during the coronavirus pandemic and has yet to show any sign of easing.
Four out of five grade 4 children could not read for meaning in 2021, according to the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study. This means learners lacked the core reading skills required to succeed in higher grades...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.