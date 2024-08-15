EDITORIAL: State must not overload growth initiatives
Business and government partnership is right to resist temptation to add more focus areas
15 August 2024 - 05:00
So much of the government in SA functions suboptimally that there’s a tendency to overload any successful part of it with ever more mandates.
The new administration has added three more areas to the list of priority reforms that Operation Vulindlela is tasked with fast-tracking. There is pressure, too, to add further focal areas to the three-item list of priorities that the partnership between business and the government is tackling...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.