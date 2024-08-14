EDITORIAL: Trial by fire
14 August 2024 - 05:00
Being CEO is hard work. The weight of decisions, the relentless scrutiny and the sleepless nights are part and parcel of the job description. But when that CEO badge bears the name “Sasol”, the stakes ascend to a whole new stratosphere
Simon Baloyi, a Hammanskraal-born engineering graduate, stepped into this formidable role in April. And his tenure looks set to become a cocktail of challenges and complexities unlike any other in the corporate SA...
