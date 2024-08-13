EDITORIAL: Marrying foreign and economic policy
Intention by Lamola’s department to align with imperative to attract foreign direct investment is welcome
13 August 2024 - 05:00
SA’s new international relations & co-operation minister, Ronald Lamola, told a media briefing on Monday that when he speaks in New York, he should be singing exactly the same song as his colleague Parks Tau, the new trade, industry & competition minister.
This is an encouraging start. Foreign policy should be economic policy. Foreign ministers and their departments should have a clear focus on promoting trade and investment to support economic growth. Countries such as Australia have a single ministry of foreign affairs and trade for exactly this reason...
