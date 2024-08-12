EDITORIAL: SA escapes meltdown but fear factor remains
Wild reaction to a single data point shows how easily global markets can be spooked
12 August 2024 - 05:00
Global markets had largely rebounded by the end of last week after last Monday’s dramatic market meltdown. That meltdown was a reaction — or overreaction — to a set of data points that were relatively undramatic.
But however brief the meltdown, the reaction signals how febrile global market sentiment is. This may not be over yet. And the environment for emerging markets such as SA remains a challenge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.