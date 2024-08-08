EDITORIAL: Unfinished business of 1956
08 August 2024 - 05:00
There is a good reason SA’s Women’s Day is misaligned with the worldwide milestone celebrated in March.
It is a commemoration of a 1956 women’s march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest against the introduction of pass laws targeting black women. The then-new apartheid government had wasted little time implementing some of the regime’s most vile laws, such as the Bantu Education Act and Immorality Act. The Group Areas Act of 1950 — the pass laws — was among them...
