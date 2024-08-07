EDITORIAL: No magic wand in steel tariffs
07 August 2024 - 05:00
ArcelorMittal’s SA unit is in trouble. It has lost R500m in the six months to end-June, its share price is underperforming the broader stock market and it is threatening to shut down yet another plant.
The company’s operational and stock market woes are partly due to the competitive environment, the economic downturn and cheap Chinese imports. As one of the biggest SA employers, it is tempting to reach for quick fixes such as import tariffs, as suggested by CEO Kobus Verster. Still, it is worth pausing and considering a more nuanced approach. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.