Miss SA top 13 finalist Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: SUPPLIED
It is bad enough that SA’s immigration regime is so dysfunctional and xenophobic that it ends up letting in many undocumented migrants while keeping out scores of the skilled immigrants that SA’s economy sorely needs. It is even worse when that xenophobia ends up being turned on South Africans themselves.
That is what’s happened to one of the Miss SA finalists who is South African by any definition, including that of the Miss SA organisers, but happens to have foreign-born parents. SA-born Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has been subjected to ridiculous public pressure because of her Nigerian ancestry. Sports minister Gayton Mackenzie has weighed in against her too.
This is Donald Trump-type xenophobia and misogyny and in Women’s Month at that. Happily, Adetshina has received plenty of support from South Africans who are outraged at the way she has been treated.
But while it’s easy to push back on the notion that she is not South African and doesn’t qualify, it’s harder to turn the narrative around to emphasise the upside of migration. Look at the sports stars of foreign migrant origin in any European football or Olympic team and the point is clear: immigration can enrich a country’s economy and talent pool.
That applies as much to beauty contests as it does to sport — or to economic activity. SA needs to learn that lesson, and to ensure its immigration regime enriches our talent pool.
Meanwhile, we wish Adetshina all the very best of luck. We hope she wins!
EDITORIAL: Trump-type xenophobia in Women’s Month
It is bad enough that SA’s immigration regime is so dysfunctional and xenophobic that it ends up letting in many undocumented migrants while keeping out scores of the skilled immigrants that SA’s economy sorely needs. It is even worse when that xenophobia ends up being turned on South Africans themselves.
That is what’s happened to one of the Miss SA finalists who is South African by any definition, including that of the Miss SA organisers, but happens to have foreign-born parents. SA-born Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has been subjected to ridiculous public pressure because of her Nigerian ancestry. Sports minister Gayton Mackenzie has weighed in against her too.
This is Donald Trump-type xenophobia and misogyny and in Women’s Month at that. Happily, Adetshina has received plenty of support from South Africans who are outraged at the way she has been treated.
But while it’s easy to push back on the notion that she is not South African and doesn’t qualify, it’s harder to turn the narrative around to emphasise the upside of migration. Look at the sports stars of foreign migrant origin in any European football or Olympic team and the point is clear: immigration can enrich a country’s economy and talent pool.
That applies as much to beauty contests as it does to sport — or to economic activity. SA needs to learn that lesson, and to ensure its immigration regime enriches our talent pool.
Meanwhile, we wish Adetshina all the very best of luck. We hope she wins!
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: SA Citizenship Act — a matter of identity, ...
MICHAEL MORRIS: Miss SA finalist should be defended against loutish jingoism
CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: Illegal migration only the tip of the iceberg
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.