EDITORIAL: Time to cool tensions in the Middle East

Pro-Palestine demonstrators take part in a march on London. Picture: Carl Court
The past few days have been decidedly bad for peace in the Middle East. Still, everything possible must be done by all actors to leash the dogs of war, and prevent the region from descending into a full-blown conflagration.
Last Thursday, an Israeli air strike killed Fuad Shukr, a senior military leader of Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia and political group. Then, ominously, Ismail Haniyeh, a Hamas leader, was assassinated in Iran.
It is not immediately clear that the two killings are related. Yet the timing has, rightly, caused global concern that even if the two incidents were coincidental, the prospects of the Middle East conflict developing into a regional war are growing.
Facts around the two incidents are scant and misinformation has filled the gaps. What is known for certain is the Shukr incident. No-one has yet claimed responsibility for Haniyeh’s killing.
Haniyeh’s killing is deeply worrying. He was murdered on foreign soil after attending the inauguration of Iran’s new president. The inauguration followed the mysterious death of president Ebrahim Raisi in May.
Tensions are running high in the region. The US, Israel’s long-standing ally, is worried, as is Western Europe and the Arab world. As if preparing for war, Western governments are scurrying to evacuate their citizens, and airlines are cancelling flights in and out of Beirut.
Though not entirely blame-free, Iran, which supports a few anti-Israel proxy Islamist militant groups, has thoroughly hogged the moral high ground in recent months. A month ago, it fired hundreds of missiles directly at Israel after one of its generals was killed in Damascus. This direct exchange of fire, which occurred two weeks after the attack, was unprecedented.
A murder of a foreign politician in another country is tantamount to an act of war or extreme form of provocation.
Last week’s events are taking place in the middle of the Gaza conflict. They also come after a visit to the US by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister. Memorably, though he received some standing ovations, Netanyahu, who believes in an outright military routing of Hamas in Gaza, was publicly rebuked by Kamala Harris, the US vice-president who is now campaigning to become the next president.
While Iran is within its rights to feel provoked for the murder of a guest within its borders, it too needs to exercise restraint and appeal for calm in Tehran. There is no demonstrable evidence that its people, who are tired of the misery brought on by sanctions, have an appetite to support an all-out war with another country. Also, a war would be seized on by opportunistic actors in the region.
This crisis offers an opportunity for diplomacy. The US and its allies should pressure all sides to the negotiating table. Sending more diplomats to sue for peace in the region is far more useful than sending troops.
Before his controversial exit from the presidential race last month, President Joe Biden was pushing Netanyahu to embrace the US-inspired ceasefire deal. Washington should renew efforts to get this peace deal over the line.
Time is of essence here. The sooner the better. Leaving the ceasefire to the middle of the US election season will make it infinitely harder to sell.
EDITORIAL: Time to cool tensions in the Middle East
Washington should renew efforts to get a peace deal over the line
The past few days have been decidedly bad for peace in the Middle East. Still, everything possible must be done by all actors to leash the dogs of war, and prevent the region from descending into a full-blown conflagration.
Last Thursday, an Israeli air strike killed Fuad Shukr, a senior military leader of Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia and political group. Then, ominously, Ismail Haniyeh, a Hamas leader, was assassinated in Iran.
It is not immediately clear that the two killings are related. Yet the timing has, rightly, caused global concern that even if the two incidents were coincidental, the prospects of the Middle East conflict developing into a regional war are growing.
Facts around the two incidents are scant and misinformation has filled the gaps. What is known for certain is the Shukr incident. No-one has yet claimed responsibility for Haniyeh’s killing.
Haniyeh’s killing is deeply worrying. He was murdered on foreign soil after attending the inauguration of Iran’s new president. The inauguration followed the mysterious death of president Ebrahim Raisi in May.
Tensions are running high in the region. The US, Israel’s long-standing ally, is worried, as is Western Europe and the Arab world. As if preparing for war, Western governments are scurrying to evacuate their citizens, and airlines are cancelling flights in and out of Beirut.
Though not entirely blame-free, Iran, which supports a few anti-Israel proxy Islamist militant groups, has thoroughly hogged the moral high ground in recent months. A month ago, it fired hundreds of missiles directly at Israel after one of its generals was killed in Damascus. This direct exchange of fire, which occurred two weeks after the attack, was unprecedented.
A murder of a foreign politician in another country is tantamount to an act of war or extreme form of provocation.
Last week’s events are taking place in the middle of the Gaza conflict. They also come after a visit to the US by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister. Memorably, though he received some standing ovations, Netanyahu, who believes in an outright military routing of Hamas in Gaza, was publicly rebuked by Kamala Harris, the US vice-president who is now campaigning to become the next president.
While Iran is within its rights to feel provoked for the murder of a guest within its borders, it too needs to exercise restraint and appeal for calm in Tehran. There is no demonstrable evidence that its people, who are tired of the misery brought on by sanctions, have an appetite to support an all-out war with another country. Also, a war would be seized on by opportunistic actors in the region.
This crisis offers an opportunity for diplomacy. The US and its allies should pressure all sides to the negotiating table. Sending more diplomats to sue for peace in the region is far more useful than sending troops.
Before his controversial exit from the presidential race last month, President Joe Biden was pushing Netanyahu to embrace the US-inspired ceasefire deal. Washington should renew efforts to get this peace deal over the line.
Time is of essence here. The sooner the better. Leaving the ceasefire to the middle of the US election season will make it infinitely harder to sell.
Israeli strikes kill five at hospital, Gaza officials say, after abortive talks
Short-range projectile killed Hamas leader Haniyeh, Iran says
Lebanon receives medical aid, holidaymakers leave amid fears of war
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.