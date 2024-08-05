EDITORIAL: Holding SOEs to account for reforms
05 August 2024 - 05:00
Eskom has not been having a particularly good time lately, financially or reputationally.
The JSE publicly censured it and imposed a suspended fine for Eskom’s failure to publish policies dealing with loans to, or procurement contracts with, directors or executives timeously. And the Treasury docked R4bn from its R254bn debt relief package because Eskom failed to meet the deadline set by the Treasury to sell its housing loan book — a piece of Eskom’s business that is entirely noncore to its real business of supplying electricity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.