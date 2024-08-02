EDITORIAL: A tale of missed opportunities
02 August 2024 - 05:00
The dramatic decline of the ANC, to just 40% in the May 29 general elections, was an opportunity for a real opposition to emerge to foster accountability and make the political space competitive. Unfortunately, the collapse of the ANC also marked the end of opposition politics.
After forming the MK party, Jacob Zuma ran an insurgent elections campaign that cannibalised votes from the ANC, his erstwhile party, and Julius Malema’s EFF. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.