She has been an attorney’s clerk, a lobbyist intern, a case investigator, a lecturer and a court prosecutor. To that list, Mandisa Maya, the woman who describes herself as “Intombi yakwa Rhadebe”, can now add chief justice.
Maya’s presence in the corridors of the SA judiciary is a profound statement of change. Her appointment last week as the chief justice, effective from the start of September, marks a historic moment — the first time a woman, much less a black woman, has ascended to the pinnacle of legal authority in the country.
Maya’s journey from the rural town of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape to the Constitutional Court is a narrative that challenges the status quo. Her story is an emblem of hope for many, particularly those hailing from underprivileged backgrounds. It’s a reminder that one’s origins do not dictate one’s future — a message that resonates deeply in a country still reeling from the legacies of apartheid.
But let’s not get carried away. Yes, she’s breaking the mould, but as we watch Maya wield her wooden hammer, let’s remember that even one of the most powerful counterpoints in a country in which echoes of inequality still reverberate is not immune to scrutiny. Every judgment, every precedent established, and every life touched, can benefit from thoughtful critique.
EDITORIAL: Mandisa Maya — the mould breaker
