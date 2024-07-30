Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Wanted: leaders to save Joburg

30 July 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda visits the family of the slain city investigator Benedict Sithole in Alberton, July 16 2024. Picture: FANI MAHUNTSI/GALLO IMAGES
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda visits the family of the slain city investigator Benedict Sithole in Alberton, July 16 2024. Picture: FANI MAHUNTSI/GALLO IMAGES

It is hard to imagine when last it was that Johannesburg, SA’s commercial capital, could credibly boast that it is a world-class African city. Certainly not in the past 15 years.

The city, which plays host to most of SA’s home-grown multinationals, has been cursed with poor administrative and political leadership. Since 1994, it has been run, for the most part, by the ANC. Accordingly, it is at its door that the bulk of the blame should be laid.

There was a time, when Amos Masondo was executive mayor, that the city faced only one crisis: the bugbear then was the billing system which spewed out wrong figures for water, electricity and garbage collection.

This was as a result of an inept service provider being appointed to serve Africa’s most sophisticated city.

Now, the city, which houses all the major commercial banks in SA, is buckling under the weight of deadly cocktail of bad governance, uniquely unqualified political leadership, a docile administrative leadership and the collapse of services and infrastructure.

Most recently, the city has been visited by a new phenomenon of political instability. In the past decade, it has had a dozen executive mayors. No mayor has finished a five-year term since Masondo and Parks Tau, now the trade, industry & competition minister.

This rapid churn of political leaders, including the deaths of two ANC mayors in car crashes, has adversely affected the administrative arm. Unlike other democracies, our public service, including at the mission-critical local sphere of governance, remains politicised and linked to politicians.

The decline of the city, which contributes to much of the country’s economic activity, has also been precipitated by other factors: uncontrolled migration (from other provinces and outside the country), criminality (violent crimes and hijacking of buildings) and mismanagement.

Johannesburg is a rich city, but has failed to balance its books.

Only those with no options, such as undocumented immigrants, still live in the city centre. Once residents left, businesses followed the flight to neighbouring suburbs which are considered safe havens, like Rosebank and Sandton. Most of the banks’ leadership and client-facing units have left town; only support functions like IT and HR remain in town.

Successive leaderships of the city have failed to produce visions to resuscitate it to its true potential.

Unsurprisingly, faced with a crippling cost-of-living crisis — occasioned by power outages, water cuts, potholes and, to add salt to the wound, an irregular R200 electricity surcharge — hundreds of the city’s residents marched to the council’s offices on Saturday to demand the resignation of the mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, and his ANC-led mayoral committee.

None of Gwamanda’s predecessors has ever handed back the mayoral chain voluntarily. They have had to be ousted through votes of no confidence. This is the fate that is likely to befall Gwamanda, who has hitherto doubled down amid the calls for his political head.

Inserting a mayor from a three-seat party, like Gwamanda’s
al-Jama’ah party, has been a bad joke the ANC has played on Johannesburg residents.

Gwamanda is unlikely to survive. Beyond him, Johannesburg residents deserve a competent and ethical mayor. The last mayors have set the bar far too low. Over and above having a shared vision, the new leadership must also accept help from the private sector. 

EDITORIAL: Worse than load-shedding

Water outages in SA’s economic heartland pose a bigger threat to business than poor power supply
Opinion
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Make SA proud in Paris

Blitzboks win bronze in the Rugby Sevens contest
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Learn to share as energy market is liberalised

Eskom’s objection to trading licences highlights the urgency of solving the tariff question
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Numsa’s wins could mean trouble for inflation

It is to be hoped that above-inflation settlements will not be added to the Reserve Bank’s list of risks
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Blitzboks winning bronze was good ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Rich or poor, we must do more ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Who has the ‘whatever it ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DAAN STEENKAMP: Low trend inflation best time to ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Make SA proud in Paris
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Joburg approves R2.5bn loan, while calls grow for mayor to quit

National

DAVID LEWIS: What a great city is Joburg. Pity about its governance

Opinion

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Joburg just keeps getting worse

Opinion / Columnists

Joburg mayor will not resign, says Al Jama-ah

National

LUNGILE MASHELE: Fixed electricity tariff fails to distinguish indigent from ...

Opinion

LAEL BETHLEHEM: Top-level medical science in the heart of Hillbrow

Opinion

Bill aims to rein in local government instability

National

DA fumes after Joburg city manager is reappointed

National

Hijacked buildings: Joburg plans wider crackdown after first arrests

National

EDITORIAL: Gauteng’s uncertain future

Opinion / Editorials

IVAN TUROK: A guide through the minefield of affordable housing in cities

Opinion

LAEL BETHLEHEM: Which of Joburg’s dangerous buildings will burn down this ...

Opinion

NEVA MAKGETLA: The crisis in Jozi’s water supply

Opinion / Columnists

JONNY STEINBERG: Last line of defence against corruption is a hollow void

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.