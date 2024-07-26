EDITORIAL: Numsa’s wins could mean trouble for inflation
It is to be hoped that above-inflation settlements will not be added to the Reserve Bank’s list of risks
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is flexing its collective muscle in pursuit of higher pay. The labour movement struck a wage deal with Gautrain owners in which workers would earn 7% more. It is the second pay agreement for Numsa so far in 2024, having secured a similar increment in the steel and engineering sector in May.
But what ripple effects will these above-inflation wage settlements create? To be sure, Numsa’s right to strike and demand higher wages of workers is fundamental and reflects the broader struggle for economic justice. That said, the trend creates a dilemma for the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC). Just as it seemed the fight against inflation was yielding results thanks to a stronger rand and restrictively high interest rates, wage demands and settlements complicate matters...
