EDITORIAL: Learn to share as energy market is liberalised
Eskom’s objection to trading licences highlights the urgency of solving the tariff question
The journey towards liberalising SA’s electricity sector and breaking Eskom’s monopoly was never going to be a quick or easy task. It is widely acknowledged that the reforms envisaged in the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill (ERA Bill), which is awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature to become law, will take at least five years, but probably longer, to implement.
One of the many complex market reforms that must take place involves establishing a new tariff framework. While this was not the main issue under discussion at last week’s hearings by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to consider the granting of generation, trading and import-export licences to private traders, it was one of the complexities raised in Eskom’s objection to the granting of these licences...
