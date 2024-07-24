EDITORIAL: Steenhuisen plan needs wide support
Implementation of a livestock traceability system is welcome but will be costly
24 July 2024 - 05:00
Newly appointed agriculture minister John Steenhuisen’s decision to make the implementation of a livestock traceability system a priority for the department under his leadership is a welcome step that can make farmers’ lives easier and unlock significant investment.
Not only will it help address some of the repercussions of animal health crises such as outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease, but it will also help law enforcement to fight back against rampant stock theft...
