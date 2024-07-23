EDITORIAL: Wanted: able opposition
23 July 2024 - 05:00
One of the things we lost in the bonfire that destroyed the ANC’s majority was a competent opposition.
No matter your political leaning, it is indisputable that over the past several administrations the DA, IFP and other smaller parties have used their limited parliamentary heft to try to hold the ANC government to account. They generally did a good job, despite a few scrapes along the way...
