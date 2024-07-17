Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Pick n Pay takes a step towards redemption

Investors will be offered new shares at a juicy discount — but discounts indicate urgency not goodwill

17 July 2024 - 05:00
REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Pick n Pay has taken another step to redemption. The grocery retailer announced long-awaited details of its rights offer last week, telling investors that it would offer them new shares at a juicy discount.

The equity fundraising is part of Pick n Pay’s two-step recapitalisation plan, which includes selling a portion of fast-growing discount chain Boxer in an initial public offering (IPO) to raise between R10bn and R12bn. About R4bn of that would come from the shareholders, who have been invited to buy new shares at about R15 a share, an enticing offer that is more than 30% cheaper than the current trading price.

But let’s not kid ourselves; discounts don’t sprout from goodwill. They signal urgency — a need for a cash infusion. Pick n Pay wants the money to fix its lopsided capital structure after a swing into an R3.2bn annual loss sparked anxiety about its ability to pay down its R6bn debt pile, which nearly doubled from 2023 levels.

Enter Sean Summers, whose appointment as CEO in 2023 was announced with a flourish. His task? To convince shareholders that this isn’t a desperate roll of the dice but an opportunity to pick up shares in SA’s grocery stalwart at a bargain. Investors’ faith hangs in the balance. It’s as much about PowerPoint presentations as it is about trust.  

