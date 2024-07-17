EDITORIAL: Esidimeni: some justice, many lessons
Ability of officials to deliver critical public services is a matter of life, death and basic human dignity
Extracting justice in this country can require a mixture of persistence, money and luck. Few among us can manage all three, and too many people do not enjoy the dignity afforded by the fair dispensation of justice.
The reasons for this are many and complex, but contrary to suburban prejudice, the quality of the people working in the courts is not the largest contributor to this knotty problem. It is rather that the cultural and socioeconomic conditions of our country create a wave of poverty, crime and violence that overwhelms the system, and that scarce skills, education and resources are sometimes misallocated...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.