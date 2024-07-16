EDITORIAL: The attack on America’s democracy
The next few days will test US political leaders, especially Joe Biden and Donald Trump
16 July 2024 - 05:00
The assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential candidate, is a dark hour in America’s democracy which has to be roundly condemned by all democracy-orientated people around the world.
On Saturday, Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old American, fired several shots at Trump, the former president, from an assault rifle. One bullet hit Trump’s right ear. A bystander was killed, and Crooks was shot dead by the secret service...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.