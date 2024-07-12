If the quarterly inflation expectations survey is anything to go by, SA households still fear an upsurge in the cost of living. Even though they are growing less concerned about the inflation outlook in the shorter term, they still see it going close to double digits in five years’ time.
The latest quarterly survey from the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) shows household five-year inflation expectations reducing for the first time in three quarters, to 9.7%.
That view from households is in stark contrast to the views of the businesses, labour unions and market analysts who are closer to the action. Their five-year forecast has now gone below 5% for the first time since late 2021, when inflation was soaring as economies opened up after Covid. That’s surely the more educated guess. And the latest BER survey shows an encouraging decline in the average inflation rate that business, labour and analysts anticipate, to 5.3% for 2024, falling to 5% in 2025 and 4.9% in 2026.
The Reserve Bank wants to see expectations, and inflation itself, heading down towards the 4.5% midpoint of the target range, and the latest expectations survey shows there is still some way to go. But SA is getting there, opening the way for interest rate cuts some time in 2024.
Disturbingly though, households are clearly feeling the pain of higher prices whatever the numbers say. And they still don’t seem to believe the Bank can bring inflation down and keep it down. Convincing them is one of its challenges.
EDITORIAL: Households sceptical that inflation will slow
Survey shows households expect inflation at close to double digits in five years’ time
If the quarterly inflation expectations survey is anything to go by, SA households still fear an upsurge in the cost of living. Even though they are growing less concerned about the inflation outlook in the shorter term, they still see it going close to double digits in five years’ time.
The latest quarterly survey from the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) shows household five-year inflation expectations reducing for the first time in three quarters, to 9.7%.
That view from households is in stark contrast to the views of the businesses, labour unions and market analysts who are closer to the action. Their five-year forecast has now gone below 5% for the first time since late 2021, when inflation was soaring as economies opened up after Covid. That’s surely the more educated guess. And the latest BER survey shows an encouraging decline in the average inflation rate that business, labour and analysts anticipate, to 5.3% for 2024, falling to 5% in 2025 and 4.9% in 2026.
The Reserve Bank wants to see expectations, and inflation itself, heading down towards the 4.5% midpoint of the target range, and the latest expectations survey shows there is still some way to go. But SA is getting there, opening the way for interest rate cuts some time in 2024.
Disturbingly though, households are clearly feeling the pain of higher prices whatever the numbers say. And they still don’t seem to believe the Bank can bring inflation down and keep it down. Convincing them is one of its challenges.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.