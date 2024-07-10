EDITORIAL: Good news for SA and UK
Sense prevails at a time when support for multilateralism is at risk and Europe has taken a turn to the right
Europe has been turning to the right, even the far right. In the US, a second Donald Trump term looks almost inevitable. Elections around the world are yielding some disturbing outcomes.
SA’s transition to a new kind of democracy is one of the world’s better news stories. The Labour Party’s landslide electoral victory last week was particularly good news for the UK and for the world, especially at a time when support for multilateralism and for entities such as Nato is at risk. It’s good news for SA, too, given that the UK is one of our largest trade and investment partners and the largest source of long-haul tourism to SA...
