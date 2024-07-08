EDITORIAL: Our questionable last line of defence
Angie Motshekga may yet succeed if she fights a spirited battle for resources, but she left a woeful legacy in education
08 July 2024 - 05:00
Forming an inclusive government of national unity (GNU) from a position of weakness was always going to be a tricky exercise for President Cyril Ramaphosa. But, broadly speaking, he did a decent job of it.
Though untested, most of those nominated by non-ANC members of the GNU — and accepted by Ramaphosa — have to be given a chance to wrap themselves around the task of political governance. Ramaphosa had little option but to accept the names proposed to him by his GNU partners...
