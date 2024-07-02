EDITORIAL: Risks and opportunity in new supersized cabinet
The largest cabinet to date shows that the ANC hasn’t yet conceded it is a minority government
The rand staged a relief rally as it digested the good news that SA now at last has a new cabinet, and one which the key parties to the government of national unity (GNU), the ANC and DA, could at last agree on, despite some bad-tempered tussles over the past couple of weeks.
It is an important moment for SA. And there is much about the new cabinet that is welcome. It brings in some new faces, including some young and relatively unknown ones. It shifts out some bad ministers and elevates some good ones. The inclusion of new coalition or national unity partners will surely make for a more contested and competitive spirit within the cabinet that could help to keep the government on its toes...
