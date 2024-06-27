EDITORIAL: Coronation vs Sars case is a victory for clarity
Constitutional Court’s ruling over Coronation’s Irish arm is a triumph for fair taxation
In a David-and-Goliath battle, Coronation Fund Managers has emerged victorious against Sars, securing a landmark victory that reverberates far beyond its balance sheet. This isn’t just a win for Coronation; it’s a triumph for fair taxation, clarity and the country’s competitive spirit.
At the heart of the dispute was whether Coronation’s Irish arm qualified as a foreign business establishment, or FBE in taxation parlance, thus exempted from certain taxes. The apex court clarified that an FBE must have genuine economic substance in its foreign jurisdiction — an interpretation that helped Coronation to successfully challenge a hefty R794m tax penalty imposed by Sars. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.