EDITORIAL: African vaccine scheme a step in right direction
The Covid-19 pandemic was a painful reminder of the unequal global distribution of vaccine manufacturing capacity. African countries relied almost entirely on imports and were left in the lurch by advanced nations which hoarded Covid-19 shots when they were in short supply.
So, the launch last week of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator in Paris is to be welcomed. In terms of the scheme devised by the vaccine alliance, Gavi, funding of $1.2bn over 10 years is planned to provide financial incentives to boost vaccine manufacturing on the continent. Its launch is the culmination of a campaign by the AU for Africa to produce 60% of its vaccine requirements by 2040. ..
