EDITORIAL: Political upheaval on cards
UK and French elections look likely to bring far-reaching change
25 June 2024 - 05:00
The governments of two major Western economies are likely to undergo far-reaching change in the coming weeks bringing with it uncertainty as to their future management.
Polls in the UK suggest that the ruling Conservative Party, which has been in power for about 14 years, will get a thrashing in the elections on July 4 and that the Labour Party under leader Keir Starmer will take over the reins. The markets appear to have responded positively to this prospect. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.