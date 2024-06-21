EDITORIAL: The Hanratty effect at Sanlam
The ultimate barometer of Paul Hanratty’s leadership will be the resilience of his strategies over time
Paul Hanratty (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2024-06-20-news-analysis-paul-hanratty-sanlams-deal-making-king/) has navigated Sanlam with a masterful touch, leading the company through a series of audacious acquisitions that have captivated the market’s interest. Under his guidance, Sanlam has seen a remarkable growth spurt, with its market capitalisation burgeoning by over R40bn to approach the R170bn mark.
Emerging from humble beginnings over a century ago as a lifeline for Afrikaners impoverished by the Anglo-Boer War, Sanlam has metamorphosed into Africa’s premier financial services powerhouse, boasting operations in roughly 30 countries across Africa and Asia...
