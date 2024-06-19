Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: New Eskom boss’s first big challenge

Bringing an end to load-shedding is at the very top of his list

19 June 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

New Eskom boss Dan Marokane reached the 100-day milestone in his new position last week. For the first time since his appointment as CEO he sat down with journalists for one-on-one interviews to talk about what he hopes to achieve while leading the troubled state-owned power company.

Unsurprisingly, at the very top of his list, is bringing an end, for good, to load-shedding. Eskom was already heading in the right direction to achieve this when Marokane joined, thanks to the R254bn bailout it received from Treasury last year, which supported the implementation of a well-planned and executed maintenance programme.

But there is still much left to do. Marokane will have to steer Eskom through its unbundling and he will also need to prove that Eskom can achieve financial sustainability without further help from the fiscus.

To do this he will have to ensure that a workable solution is found to address municipal arrear debt owed to Eskom which stands at about R74bn. According to Marokane, the Treasury’s municipal debt relief programme is not the solution it was hoped to be.

A significant portion of the arrear debt is owned by the 70 municipalities that are participating in the programme. Still, only 4% of them have been able to comply with the conditions of the debt relief.

Solving the municipal debt problem will require a similar effort and focus by Eskom and the government as was directed to addressing the energy crisis through a structure such as the national energy crisis committee.

Eskom needs to reinvent itself, says CEO Dan Marokane

CEO says the state-owned power utility needs to embrace the transition to clean energy
National
1 day ago

Siemens loses bid to stop Eskom awarding contract

Judge accepts power utility’s argument that the proposal did not meet scoring threshold
National
1 day ago

Eskom cuts R6bn off its diesel bill

But CEO Dan Marokane says notwithstanding the recent improvement in power station performance, load-shedding remains a risk
National
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
2.
NEVA MAKGETLA: ArcelorMittal SA’s woes highlight ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA will need more than ‘aura’ in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: SA’s Big Men have been unmasked as ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEFANIE DE SAUDE DARBANDI: There is a palpable ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.