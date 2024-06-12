EDITORIAL: Nurturing rare talent
SA’s talented athletes deserve to be looked after better than they are at present
12 June 2024 - 05:00
Sports writers have struggled to come up with new superlatives to describe 2024 women’s Comrades Marathon winner Gerda Steyn’s performance at the weekend.
Taking almost 10 minutes off her own up-run record of 2019 was impressive enough, but coming on top of new course records at both Om Die Dam in the North West and Cape Town’s Two Oceans Marathon earlier in 2024, the achievement deserves every bit of praise it has received...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.