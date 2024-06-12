EDITORIAL: NPA takes on high-profile politicians
Kodwa and Mapisa-Nqakula trials will reveal whether past shortcomings have been overcome
12 June 2024 - 14:30
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) can justifiably be criticised for delays in launching prosecutions, but the recent charges against high-profile politicians provide a boost of confidence in its efficacy and independence.
The former speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is being prosecuted for bribery and corruption during her tenure as defence minister. And last week former sports, arts & culture minister Zizi Kodwa was brought to court on corruption charges. ..
