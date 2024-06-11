EDITORIAL: Fix our container ports
It was hard to imagine that SA’s container ports could fall any further in the global rankings but fall they have. The latest World Bank container port performance index ranks the Cape Town port (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-06-06-cape-town-the-worst-port-on-global-list/) at rock bottom of the table of 405 ports, with the port of Ngqura just one notch higher at 404 and Durban at 398.
The index measures the time container ships spend in port to on or offload their cargo and while we know SA’s container ports are underperforming badly, the World Bank offers no clear reason they are ranked so far below even other underperforming ports on the continent...
