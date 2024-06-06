EDITORIAL: Infantile outburst from the ANC
It is reckless for Gwede Mantashe to blame tribalism for choice of KwaZulu-Natal voters
06 June 2024 - 17:27
It is understandable that the ANC is angered that its former leader, Jacob Zuma, cost it votes in last week’s election. But blaming the 45% of votes won by uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) in KwaZulu-Natal on tribalism is childish, reckless and unhelpful.
When asked by journalists if the ANC had underestimated MK in KwaZulu-Natal, Gwede Mantashe, the ANC national chair, attributed the MK party’s success to Zulu tribalism...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.