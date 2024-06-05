EDITORIAL: Institutional bedrock is a source of reassurance
Reserve Bank, Treasury and Sars shine amid the gloom that often prevails over governance failures
05 June 2024 - 17:58
The country has been thrown into a period of anxiety and uncertainty due to the inconclusive election outcome, which has led to an intense time of negotiations between political parties in a bid to establish a new government.
In this context, it is worthwhile to consider the bedrock of sound institutions that contribute to a sense of stability and inspire a modicum of investor confidence that recent events have otherwise rocked. These institutions have provided and continue to provide a sense of continuity and reassurance. ..
