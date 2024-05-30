EDITORIAL: Eskom and white men
Labour court rules Eskom erected ‘absolute barrier’ to shortlisting white men
30 May 2024 - 05:00
Althus Erasmus should count himself lucky. This week, the labour court ruled that Eskom, the struggling power utility, had unfairly overlooked him for a senior job based on his skin colour.
The utility’s defence for overlooking Erasmus was that white males were overrepresented by 16% at that level. When he lodged a grievance, Eskom failed to provide him with satisfactory explanation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.