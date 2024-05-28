EDITORIAL: Vote with compassion for fellow South Africans
Vote for the party you think will give us all a chance at a better future
28 May 2024 - 16:07
When you wait to vote on Wednesday, if you look around, you will be reminded that SA looks a lot more like the queue at the department of home affairs than it does the queue for a flight.
Most of us are poor and rely on the state. A few of us are middle class and can pay our way out of the mess in state health and education — or rely on our employers to do so. Very few of us are genuinely wealthy. This is a country made up of mainly poor black people, with a small diverse cohort removed from these travails by geography and money...
