EDITORIAL: ANC abuses public broadcaster
28 May 2024 - 05:00
South Africans would be within their rights to be outraged by the political stunt pulled by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the public broadcaster.
On Sunday, the presidency released a media advisory, alerting the public that Ramaphosa would address the nation — via the SABC — at 6pm. No subject matter was mentioned...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.